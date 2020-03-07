ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A teenager was killed and her mother was injured during a double shooting in unincorporated north St. Louis County.
St. Louis County police found Ruthondrea Chamberlain, 17, and her mother shot inside a home in the 10200 block of Valley Drive around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.
The teenage girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The mother was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
St. Louis County police took 41-year-old Gino Branch into custody Sunday.
According to police, Branch was in a relationship with the mother and they lived together. The pair also had children together but Branch was not the biological father of the 17-year-old.
Police said Branch shot his partner and her teenage daughter. Then he allegedly told his two 6-year-old children, who were at the house during the shooting, to put on their coats and to get in the car.
Branch then drove to Valley Park where he put the gun in a trash bag and threw it into a dumpster, police said. Branch then drove to Troy, Illinois, to a convenience store where he said he had killed two people in North County, the probable cause statement says.
Branch was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree domestic assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.
The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
