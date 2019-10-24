JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 17-year-old was found shot to death in a Jennings alley.
St. Louis County police said they were called to a scene on Strathmore Place near West Florissant in Jennings shortly after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the teen boy shot to death.
Thursday morning, police identified the teen as Caleb Smith.
Police said they have a person of interest in custody.
Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots, and described the sound as coming from two different caliber weapons.
"It was like maybe seven or eight or nine of them," said Eric Garnett, who was nearby when the shooting happened. "Then there was an exchange from a small caliber gun."
The investigation has a stretch of West Florissant closed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Or you can make an anonymous tip via CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
