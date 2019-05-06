ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 28-year-old man was killed during a crash shortly after midnight Saturday.
Mohamed Mohamed, of the 3100 block of Sheridan, was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima along the 2500 block of North Grand when it crossed the center median and started heading south in the northbound lanes. The Altima then crashed head on into a 2000 Honda Accord, according to authorities.
Mohamed was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead following the crash.
The four people inside the Accord sustained minor injuries.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
