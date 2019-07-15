O'FALLON, Mo. (AP/KMOV.com) -- A motorist in O'Fallon was killed after a limb fell from a dead tree, went through a vehicle windshield and impaled the driver.
Friday afternoon, 48-year-old John Dean of O'Fallon, Missouri was traveling on Highway 79 near Main Street when a branch from a dead tree fell onto the roadway.
The branch went through the windshield and impaled the driver, killing him instantly.
Route 79 was closed in both directions after the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.