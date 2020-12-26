NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A 23-month-girl and her mother were found shot dead inside a home in Spanish Lake on Christmas night.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department received a call just before 7:00 p.m. about a welfare check at a home in the 1500 block of Lakeside Lane.
When officers arrived, they say they found both victims had been fatally shot.
Police later identified the victims as Charese Garvin, 28, and 23-month-old Alayah Butler.
No suspects are in custody.
Anyone with information on incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers 866-371-8477.
