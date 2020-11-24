ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A mother killed her 5-year-old son before turning the gun on herself in a South City home Wednesday morning, according to police.
Officers were called to the 4000 block of Quincy Street just before 6 a.m. on November 18 for a reported shooting.
Police said they found 25-year-old Krisha Lockwood and her son, Kevin Barrett III, 5, with puncture wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police later classified the incident as a murder-suicide, stating that the mother suffered from a mental health issue and fatally shot her son before killing herself.
No other information has been released.
