ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men were killed and one was left in critical condition after a triple shooting in north St. Louis.
Police responded to a call in the 5600 block of Minerva just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, and found two victims dead at the scene.
Friday morning, police identified the deceased as David Williams Jr., 29, and Cedric James, 44.
The third man, described as being 39 years old, was listed in critical, unstable condition.
The two killings are the first of 2019 in St. Louis.
Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
