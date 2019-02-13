NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man and woman were found fatally shot inside a vehicle in north St. Louis Monday night.
The two victims were found after police received a call about a "suspicious auto" in the 4600 block of N. Market Street around 9 p.m.
The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
The two victims were later identified as 24-year-old Anthony Ingram of the 4900 block of Mardel and Deja Anderson, 22, of Independence, Missouri.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
