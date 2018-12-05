ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the man who was struck and killed on Interstate 70 in St. Louis City.
Jerome Riley, 47, was struck around 12:20 a.m. Monday on the interstate near St. Louis Avenue.
Police said the Riley was pronounced dead and accident reconstruction is handling the investigation.
No witnesses or suspects could be found after Riley was found dead in the street.
