ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in St. Louis City last week.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot shortly before 7 p.m. on June 23 in the area of North 9th and O'Fallon streets in the Columbus Square neighborhood. This is less than a mile from The Dome at America's Center.
A week after the shooting, police identified the victim as 40-year-old Leonardo Jackson, of the 200 block of N. 9th.
The homicide division is urging anyone with information that can assist in their investigation to call them directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.