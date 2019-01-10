ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.
Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 5400 block of Robin after a man was found fatally shot.
When officers arrived, they pronounced the victim, later identified as 42-year-old James Whitney, deceased at the scene.
No additional details have been released.
