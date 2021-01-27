NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police have identified the man who died after being shot in the head while driving and then crashing his car in North City on Jan. 10, 2021.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Goodfellow and Natural Bridge around 4:40 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 30-year-old Dwayne Julius Johnson.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information regarding the homicide is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers or the Homicide Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.