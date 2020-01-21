A man has died after he was found shot Sunday morning in north St. Louis City. Police said the man, in his 20s, was found around 11 a.m. in the 5400 block of Etzel Ave. near the Hamilton Heights and West End neighborhoods.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in north St. Louis Sunday morning. 

Man dies after North City shooting, police say

Police said the man, later identified as 23-year-old Marrion Dotson, was found around 11 a.m. in the 5500 block of Page Ave. near the Hamilton Heights and West End neighborhoods.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Dotson was shot multiple times.

Police said he was found breathing but unconscious. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

