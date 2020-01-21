ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in north St. Louis Sunday morning.
Police said the man, later identified as 23-year-old Marrion Dotson, was found around 11 a.m. in the 5500 block of Page Ave. near the Hamilton Heights and West End neighborhoods.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Dotson was shot multiple times.
Police said he was found breathing but unconscious. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.