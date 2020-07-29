NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was found shot and killed inside a car in north St. Louis City Friday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of N. Grand just before 7:30 p.m. when they found the victim dead inside a car.
Police later identified the shooting victim as 66-year-old Daryl Richardson.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
