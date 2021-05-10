ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 3800 block of Gustine around 2 p.m. after a man was shot. The man, identified later as 33-year-old Korie Simmons, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.
