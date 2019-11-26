ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man killed in a North St. Louis shooting Friday has been identified.
Police said the two men were found in the 4500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in The Greater Ville neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
One of those men, 56-year-old Robert Baxter of North County, was later pronounced dead.
The details around the shooting remain unclear, as police inititally said they took a woman into custody at the scene. That woman was not charged and police are continuing to seek information.
No other information was released.
