ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis early Monday morning.
Police said the man, later identified as Johnathan Mull, was shot in the 1400 block of Cochran, in the Carr Square neighborhood, around 1:20 a.m.
The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477, or the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.