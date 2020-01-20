NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in the St. Louis Place neighborhood of North City on Jan. 14.
Police said they found a man fatally shot in the 2500 block of E. University, which is just blocks from where the new NGA facility is to be built.
The man was later identified as 44-year-old Marale Verner.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous and a reward may be offered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.