ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 19-year-old man was killed in a quadruple shooting in Moline Acres Thursday night.
According to St. Louis County police, the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 9900 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard, in the parking lot of a business.
When officers responded to the scene, they found four people shot.
Timothy Simmons, 19, of Collett Drive in St. Louis, was killed.
The other three victims were taken to area hospitals but their injuries are considered non life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.