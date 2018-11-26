ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Wednesday.
Officers arrived in the 1500 block of Locust Street, near 17th and Olive, around 3:30 p.m. after a report of shots fired in the area.
According to police, the man was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Monday morning, police identified the deceased as 27-year-old Brandon Knighten.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
