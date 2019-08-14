ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police said one man died and another was wounded in a shooting that occurred in north St. Louis Friday night.
The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Murphy Park.
One man died at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.
Police later identified the deceased man as 27-year-old Jose Luis Calles.
The investigation is ongoing.
