ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspect who engaged in a stand-off with police at a south St. Louis City home was shot and killed by officers, police say.
Police said they received a call from a 32-year-old off-duty officer about someone breaking into his home in the 900 block of Bellerive on April 10.
When officers arrived, they said they spotted a man running to a nearby garage where he then fired shots at officers.
A SWAT team was called in.
Detectives said the man ran out of the garage and charged at officers. He was shot and killed by an officer in an altercation, police say. In June, police identified the man as Carlos Castaneda, 34.
The officer who fired the shot was a 36-year-old man who had been with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for 12 years.
The 900 block of Bellerive is in the Carondelet neighborhood, between Grand and Interstate 55.
The Force Investigation Unit is investigating, police say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.