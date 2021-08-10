NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 53-year-old man was killed after a stolen car crashed into his truck while fleeing from police in North City Saturday.
Around 3:30 p.m., police tried to pull over a 2016 Hyundai Sonata near Evans and Vandeventer Avenues near the border of the Vandeventer and Grand Center neighborhoods. The Sonata was previously reported stolen from Hazelwood. As the officer pulled behind the stolen car with their lights and sirens on, the driver sped off. The officer lost sight of the car as it headed west on Evans Ave. Investigators said the stolen car ran a stop sign at Vandeventer and hit the right side of a Chevy Silverado that was traveling northbound.
The truck overturned and caught on fire. The driver of the truck, later identified as 53-year-old Derrick Jackson, was found lying on the ground beside it. Jackson was moved to safety but later died at the scene. Three teens, between the ages of 16 -17, inside the stolen car were taken into custody and transferred to a hospital for treatment.
An accident reconstruction team is handling the investigation.
