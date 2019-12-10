CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 19-year-old man was accidentally killed Saturday at a Creve Coeur dump site.
Police said Jake Stumpf, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was killed around 3:20 p.m. Saturday at 13150 Olive Blvd.
While Stumpf was working near a large vacuum trailer, the truck pulling the trailer moved forward and the trailer rolled over him.
He was a temporary seasonal employee with Creve Coeur Public Works.
