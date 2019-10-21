ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)- Officials said a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood early Sunday morning.
The incident happened just after 5 a.m. near North 13th Street and Clinton near the Bristol Place Townhomes. A man was shot in his torso and taken to an area hospital where he later died. He was later identified as Steven Day, 30, of North City.
St. Louis Metropolitan Chief John Hayden said the shooting stemmed from a failed traffic stop near St. Louis Ave and N. Florissant. Police Day sped away from two uniformed officers and drove into the Bristol Place Townhomes.
Day then crashed into a metal pole barrier and a nearby parked car just a half a mile from the initial traffic stop.
As Day ran away from the crashed car, one of the officers chased after him while his 39-year-old partner remained in the patrol car to search for Day.
Moments later, the 39-year-old officer spotted Day near the complex and chased after him.
"As the officers confront this individual, the person refuses to take their hand out of their pocket," said Hayden. "The officer attempts to tase the suspect, unsuccessfully."
Police said the officer attempted to tase Day again as he tried to run off again.
During the confrontation, Day reportedly fell to the ground and pulled out a handgun from his pants pockets.
"The suspect then pulls his weapon from his pants pocket, points it at the officer and the officer in turn fires several shots into the torso of the suspect," he continued.
Witnesses told News 4 they heard at least six gunshots ring out. No officers were injured during the shooting.
A loaded 9mm gun was found at the scene and two different types of narcotics were found inside the crashed car, police said.
Hayden said the 39-year-old officer who fired the shots has been on the force for 13 years. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.
The officer's 28-year-old partner has been on the force for three years.
The Force Investigation Unit responded and is handing the ongoing investigation.
