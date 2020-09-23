St. Louis County Police are investigating the homicide of a man after he was found at Spanish Lake Park.

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Spanish Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Spanish Lake park homicide

A man was found inside a car in the the 12500 block of Spanish Pond Road around 5 p.m. Police later identified the man as 31-year-old Thomas Wiggins. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

