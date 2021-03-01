ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police on Tuesday identified a man found shot to death in late February.
Police said John Bragg, 47, of the 5300 block of North Euclid was found fatally shot in the 1400 block of Stewart Place, in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood on February 24.
No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.