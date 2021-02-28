NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a MetroLink train at Lambert Airport.
Authorities said they received a call just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday about an unconscious person on a train at Terminal 1 of Lambert Airport. Officers at the scene pronounced the man dead. He was later identified as Darell McCoy, 31.
Police are currently calling the his death “suspicious” but say there is currently no evidence of foul play, and added there was not evidence of trauma to his body.
Anyone with information on the man’s death is asked to call CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
