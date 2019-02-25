ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have identified the man who was found dead in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of St. Louis Thursday afternoon.
Police told News 4 the body of 26-year-old Kiekieho Miyoki was discovered in the 5300 block of Ridge just before 12:30 p.m.
Miyoki's cause of death has not been released but police have classified the incident as a homicide.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
