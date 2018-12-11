FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the man who was found dead in North County late Monday morning.
St. Louis County police said their Crime Scene Unit was called to assist the Major Case Squad with a homicide investigation near the intersection of Barto Drive and New Florissant Road, near McCluer High School.
Police said a man, later identified as DeAndre Moore, 41, was found dead inside a Honda Accord that was illegally parked.
Police are calling the man's death "suspicious." Police said an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
