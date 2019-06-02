SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in the head and killed Sunday morning in south St. Louis.
Police responded to the 5300 block of Virginia just before 9 a.m. after they received a call from a man who said he had shot 20-year-old Shavez Hymes at his front door.
Police said Hymes was shot in the head and killed.
News 4 talked to a witness who said they had heard three to four gunshots, and later saw police taking some children out of the house.
Police said a 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody with incident.
