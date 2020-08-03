SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police are investigating a man's death following a small fire Sunday morning in South County.
Officers responded to the 4000 block of Nottingham Estates Drive regarding smoke in an apartment at 8:48 a.m. The building was evacuated and a small fire was extinguished in the apartment.
According to police, first responders found the body of an adult man in the apartment.
The victim was later identified as James Kwiakowski, 62, who lived in that building. Police said Kwiakowski suffered significant physical injuries.
No other information was made available.
