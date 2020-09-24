ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Arnold man has been charged in a August South County murder.
St. Louis County police on August 2 were called to investigate a death in the Nottingham Estates Drive following a fire. Police quickly determined the scene was a homicide.
According to police, first responders found the body of James Kwiakowski, 62, dead in a closet. Police said Kwiakowski suffered significant physical injuries.
On Sept. 24, prosecutors charged Brandon Gaertner, 27, of Arnold with second-degree murder.
Police have not said why Gaetner was charged, other than to say forensic evidence at the scene led to his arrest.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.