ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Monday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim shot in the 1400 block of Temple Place in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood just after 5 p.m.
Officers said the victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Tuesday, police identified the deceased as Darrell McClendon, 23.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.