ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in north St. Louis in which a victim reportedly shot a man armed with a knife.
The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Enright around 8:45 a.m. in the West End neighborhood. Police found Johnny Johnson, 57, dead after he was shot in his torso. One person was taken into custody at the scene.
Johnson, police said, had threatened the victim with a knife. That man pulled a gun and shot the knife-wielding man. The triggerman was taken into custody and released, pending further investigation. No additional information has been released.
