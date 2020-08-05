ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed, and three other people were injured during an overnight shooting in north St. Louis.
The call first came out as a shooting on Interstate 70, but police later said the victims were found shot inside a car in the 5300 block of Bircher after midnight. A News 4 photographer saw a shot up vehicle crashed through a fence from the interstate onto Bircher.
Police said a 19-year-old shooting victim was in critical, unstable condition while the two other injured men were in critical, stable condition.
The woman was later identified as 21-year-old Taylor Montgomery of Hillsdale.
No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers or detectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.