NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died in after being thrown from a motorcycle on Interstate 70 near Grand on Sept. 1.
The accident happened in the westbound lanes just after 12:30 a.m.
The driver, 26-year-old Charles Tompkins, was going westbound when he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with the guardrail. He was thrown off the motorcycle and into a grassy field.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
All lanes of westbound I-70 were closed at Salisbury for several hours.
