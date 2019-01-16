ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the carjacking suspect who was shot and killed by officers in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday morning, police identified the deceased suspect as 22-year-old Quency Chavez Floyd, of the 5100 block of Cabanne.
According to Police Chief John Hayden, a 2002 Saturn LS was stolen in a carjacking in the 5500 block of Cabanne around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Then, just before 3 p.m., that vehicle was spotted driving on Natural Bridge.
Four plainclothes officers followed the vehicle to a Schnucks at the intersection of Union and Natural Bridge, were the suspect parked the car and went inside.
After 10 minutes, the suspect came out of the store and officers confronted him.
According to police, Floyd ran, heading across the parking lot toward a fence. When he reached the end of the lot, the suspect reportedly turned and fired at least one shot at the pursuing officers.
All four officers returned fire, hitting Floyd in his chest and legs. He was taken to a hospital, where he was initially listed in critical, unstable condition. He later died, police said.
Police recovered the suspect's pistol at the scene. No officers were injured.
Investigators are looking into surveillance footage from Schnucks and nearby stores and police said they will release the footage once they have it.
The officers involved are all described as being in their 30s with between 5 and 12 years of service.
The Force Investigative Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
