NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three men were killed, and four others were wounded in a shooting south of Fairground Park in north St. Louis Monday night.
The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Sullivan and Bishop L Scott in the Greater Ville neighborhood. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said two men were found shot outside of a convenience store and another person collapsed outside Farragut Elementary School after being shot. All three men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified the deceased men as 40-year-old Kevin Page, 31-year-old Charlie Anderson and 44-year-old OJ Pernell.
Four other men, ranging in age from 28 to 47, were found wounded following the shooting. Three of the men were hospitalized in stable condition. The fourth was treated and released after suffering a graze wound to his back.
Missouri State Representative Kimberly Ann Collins, who represents the neighborhood, told News 4 the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. She said they’ve been advocating for more patrols and crime cameras in the area where the shooting took place. Following the deadly shooting, News 4 crews saw a security camera being installed.
Tuesday morning, Mayor Tishaura Jones addressed the shooting in a tweet writing, "We wake up with heavy hearts after the shooting in the Greater Ville last night. We pray for the victims and their families. After decades of neglect, I'm committed to reinvesting in North City to address root causes of crime. More resources make our communities safer."
Homicide detectives are encouraging anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 314-444-5371 or to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
