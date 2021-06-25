LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three people were killed in a Thursday morning crash in Lincoln County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two pickup trucks crashed head on around 6:15 a.m. on Highway JJ south of Lakeview Drive.
A truck carrying 23-year-old Charles Edgar, of O'Fallon, Missouri, and Denise Presley, of Branson, was traveling northbound on Route JJ. Edgar applied the brakes, which caused the truck to skid across the center of the road.
The truck hit a Toyota Tundra driven by Richard Lamb, 30, of Elsberry, head on. No one in either of the cars survived the crash and none of them were wearing their seatbelts.
