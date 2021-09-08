ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two women were killed in a head-on crash on westbound Interstate 44 on Aug. 29.
The crash happened at 9 a.m. just before the Grand Avenue overpass. Police said a Chevrolet S-10 entered the highway the wrong way and was hit by a Kia Sorento head-on.
Both drivers were killed. They were later identified as 32-year-old Angel Shields and 74-year-old Verilla Furlow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.