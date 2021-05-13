ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were killed in a two-car crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Interstate 170 around 4:30 a.m.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said Laci Lowrey, 30, lost control of her 2008 Chevrolet Impala and hit the guardrail on the right side. The car then veered left on the highway, hit the median guardrail and overturned in front of a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban, causing a collision.
Lowrey and another passenger, Lonnell McClure, 28, were pronounced dead at the scene. The Suburban driver wasn't injured.
The lanes reopened to traffic around 8:45 a.m.
