ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men were found dead in north St. Louis City on Christmas Eve.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two men were found dead in the 4500 block of Aldine Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. This is between the Kingsway West and The Ville neighborhoods.
One of the victims, later identified as 37-year-old Gregory Wilbon, was found on the sidewalk with an unknown injury to his back. The second man, Vincent Meeks, 31, was found with a head injury inside of a car. Both men lived in the 7800 block of St. Charles Road, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the double homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
