JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were killed in an accident on Interstate 55 Monday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer rear-ended a Chevrolet Cruze on northbound Interstate 55 near Route Z around 2 p.m. The impact caused the Cruze to slide off the roadway and overturned.
The tractor trailer then struck an Acura TL and Kia Telluride as it crashed through a cable barrier into oncoming traffic.
MSHP said the cable barrier also damaged the side of a Nissan Altima.
A man and woman inside the Kia were killed. The victims were identified as 72-year-old Leonard Byrd and 66-year-old Rebecca Byrd, both of Ste. Genevieve.
The driver of the Cruze was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.
