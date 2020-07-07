NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police are investigating after two bodies were found burned blocks apart on the same day.
Police said a body was found after firefighters extinguished a burning home in north St. Louis Sunday.
Just before 5:30 a.m, on June 28 firefighters extinguished a house fire in the 4900 block of Thrush where they found a man who had been shot inside. He died in the fire, police said.
A woman was also found nearby with burns on her body. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police later identified the deceased man as 72-year-old Charles Watkins.
Minutes later, in the 5900 block of Emma, police found Antirrill Johnson, 47, dead. Police said the bomb and arson squad, along with homicide detectives, were investigating that death.
Detectives do not believe both incidents are connected. No additional information has been released.
