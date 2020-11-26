KMOV Homicide Investigation Generic
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Someone shot and killed a 19-year-old in north St. Louis City late Wednesday afternoon. 

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found Deshaun Jackson lying in the street in the 1400 block of N. 19th St. just before 6 p.m. This is in the Carr Square neighborhood.

Paramedics took Jackson to a hospital where he later died. 

Investigators have little information. If you know anything about this incident, call police at 314-444-5371.

