ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An 18-year-old was found dead in north St. Louis County Friday afternoon.
St. Louis County Police officers went to the 12600 block of Columbia Bottom Road at around 2:10 p.m. and found Tyrique Hickman of Florissant dead inside a car. It's still unclear how the he died but police said his death will be investigated as a homicide.
Call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you know anything about this incident.
