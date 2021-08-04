NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police have identified the 13-year-old girl who died after being shot Tuesday afternoon.
At 3:51 p.m., officers were called to the 10200 block of Lynncrest Court for a shooting. When they arrived, a teenager was found shot dead. Wednesday morning, police identified the teenager as Navaeh Smallwood, of the 5400 block of Shreve Avenue.
Police said a 15-year-old male suspect is in custody. Authorities are uncertain of the two's relationship.
