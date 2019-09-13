ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A teenager is in custody after a 13-year-old boy was shot while walking in front of a North County apartment complex Thursday evening.

Police said the boy, later identified as Clifford Swan III, was found shot around 6 p.m. near the Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake near Interstate 270 and Bellefontaine Road. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Early Friday morning, St. Louis County police said an 18-year-old male suspect had been taken into custody in relation to the shooting death.

Police said Swan was walking with two individuals, either friends or relatives, in the 11100 block of Oak Parkway Lane when a series of gunshots rang out and the boy was struck.

Donna Johnson lives in the apartment complex and said the community is sick of the violence around the St. Louis area.

"This is the second time that I've lived in these apartments this has happened and it's been a child," Johnson said. "I wish it would stop, I really do."

Swan's shooting death comes after a 3-year-old accidentally shot and killed himself earlier in the day.

With Thursday's two shootings, guns across the St. Louis area have claimed the lives of 17 children under the age of 16 since early May.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.