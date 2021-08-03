ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 26-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife outside of a North County home was arrested Monday.
Christopher Turner, 26, of Florissant, was charged with murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $1 million bond. According to court documents, Christopher Turner went to a home in the 2100 block of Old Manor Road that belonged to a relative of 27-year-old Charlisa Turner around 8 a.m. Saturday and waited for her to arrive. The Florissant man was married to Charlisa Turner but they were separated.
Home surveillance video captured the suspect walking to the house and shot her three times, police said. As he was walking back to his car, detectives said he calmly turned toward his estranged wife and shot her three more times.
Charlisa Turner was pronounced dead. There was a history of abuse between the pair. In 2019, Christopher Turner was arrested for assaulting Charlisa Turner and threatening to kill her and her kids while holding a gun.
